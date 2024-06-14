‘Not an easy task’… German icon makes claim about Barcelona

The changes being made at FC Barcelona this summer will hardly be slight ones. With Xavi Hernandez already expelled, Barça have a completely new direction to take. To lead them in this direction, Barcelona has called upon the services of a certain German coach who knows exactly what success feels like.

Hansi Flick, formerly a record-breaking coach at Bayern Munich as well as a legendary assistant coach for the German National team, now takes on the challenge at Barcelona. While he also served as head coach of the Germany team, that stint was rather uneventful compared to his other positions in the past.

With Bayern, Flick managed to win the continental sextuple, a feat that coincidentally only Barcelona has ever achieved apart from the Bavarians. On the other hand when it comes to Germany, Flick was the assistant to Joachim Low when the nation won their 4th FIFA World Cup title.

A key member of that 2014 Germany team was Philipp Lahm, a legendary right-back who is also an icon for Bayern Munich. Now a key part of the team behind the 2024 Euros in Germany, he has recently made a bold claim about Flick’s new task at Barcelona while talking about the German coach, as highlighted by SPORT:

“Perhaps, at this moment, Barcelona is not an easy task for anyone. It is a great challenge, and I wish him the best.”

For the 2014 World Cup winner and 2013 continental treble winner, it seems that managing Barcelona is a hard job at the moment. Given the club’s financial issues and other problems seemingly being well-documented, it hardly comes as a surprise to see Lahm be skeptical about Flick’s new adventure.

However, given that both of them hail from Germany, the Bayern Munich legend made sure to spread some positivity about seeing him compatriot manage a top side like FC Barcelona: