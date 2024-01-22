This is not a drill, Jennifer Lopez just debuted the tiniest micro bob hair transformation

Tommaso Boddi/Golden Globes 2024 - Getty Images

You might have thought Jennifer Lopez dying her locks 'golden bronde' for the Golden Globes earlier this month was shocking enough, but it seems the singer isn't playing around when it comes to hair transformations this year. That's right, she's only gone and jumped on the bob brigade with the teeniest tiniest micro bob we've ever seen.

While there's no denying the bob haircut has taken over Hollywood this past year, we've become accustomed to the same chin-grazing length; a bob uniform, if you will. However, JLo has taken it further and chopped off her long mane for an ear-grazing length. It's safe to say, we've never seen her hair so short.

The new 'do made its debut at the Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show in Paris. It was in good company too, as Zendaya also revealed her latest haircut: a full fringe. All these hair transformations at one show? We can't cope.

Although we've seen Jenny from the Block play around with her hair length this past year and ditch the hair extensions on a few occasions, we're confident in saying this chop seems to be the real deal. You can't fake that blunt cut with mere hair tricks. Even Harry Potter couldn't magic up a spell for that kind of illusion.

Did we mention the wet-look style? Iconic.

We're yet to find out who did the deed and touched the singer's iconic long mane, but we'd put money on her go-to stylist Chris Appleton being responsible for its wet-look finish.

Who had Jennifer Lopez undergoing a bob hair transformation on their 2024 bingo card? Because it certainly wasn't us.

