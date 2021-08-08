Not done yet: NorEasters use Burrill's arm, and homers, to keep NSBL playoff hopes alive

Aug. 8—ROWLEY — No one in the Rowley NorEasters dugout on Saturday wanted their summer baseball season to end just yet.

They're all having too much fun to bow out this early.

"It's been really fun getting to the know the guys," said first-time NorEaster Will Frain, a Hamilton native and rising sophomore at UMass Amherst.

"It's been a blast."

And speaking of blasts, Frain's first-inning, three-run home run to dead center gave his team an early lead it would never look back from, as the NorEasters took down the North Shore Storm, 5-1, to force a decisive third game in their opening round North Shore Baseball League playoff series. First pitch for that win-or-go-home Game 3 will be at noon on Sunday from North Reading high school.

Frain set the tone for the sixth-seeded NorEasters (14-6) early on Saturday, launching a towering shot that easily cleared the the center-field fence 389 feet away and scored Ethen Belt and Pat Costigan.

"I knew it was going to be in the gap, but I have a hurt leg so I was hoping I wouldn't have to run," laughed Frain.

The third-seeded Storm (15-10) got to starter Levi Burrill for a run in the second to make it 3-1, but the Amesbury native settled down to toss a complete game victory. A rising-junior at Franklin Pierce, Burrill scattered three hits over seven innings with seven strikeouts.

He got out of a first-and-second, one-out jam in the second, then cruised until he hit a bit of turbulence in the seventh.

"It felt good," said Burrill. "I got out of work, came straight here and warmed up for like 45 minutes and started throwing."

North Shore put men on second and third with just one out in the top of the seventh, but Burrill got a pop-up and a strikeout to close it out.

It also helped that in the bottom of the sixth inning, Merrimac's Jake Deziel crushed a two-run home run into the Eiras Park parking lot beyond left field to give the NorEasters a solid 5-1 cushion. For Deziel, who will be using his extra year of pandemic eligibility at Fisher College next spring, it was his second homer in as many days.

"This year we've really had a good year," said Deziel, who also smacked a double in the first inning. "Hopefully tomorrow we can make it last a little longer."

Frain also added a single for a 2-for-3 day at the plate, and Brenden Duffy went 2-for-2 with a pair of singles and a walk.

The NorEasters plan to send former Central Catholic standout and current Merrimack pitcher Sean Thompson of Georgetown to the mound for Sunday's do-or-die game.