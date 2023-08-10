(Not Done) Jalen Hurts remarkably voted as the third best player in the NFL Top 100

One day, there will be books and movies made about former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts. From being benched in a College Football Playoff national championship game to having one of the greatest Super Bowl performances of all time in 2023, not enough can be said of his resiliency and desire to win.

Even coming into the league, Hurts wasn’t a highly sought-after draft prospect, despite being a Heisman runner-up. Hurts slid to the second round of the 2020 draft before the Philadelphia Eagles selected him.

In Philly, Hurts was never even supposed to be a starter. Obviously, they had hopes for him, but with a Pro Bowl QB in Carson Wentz, there weren’t lofty expectations for Hurts. Yet, here we are five years later and Hurts is regarded as one of the best players in the entire NFL.

Hurts had a breakout season in 2022, as he was the runner-up for the MVP and led the Eagles to a Super Bowl appearance. As part of his amazing season a year ago, Hurts was recognized as the No. 3 player in the NFL in the 2023 NFL Top 100 list voted by the players.

After receiving a massive payday this offseason, the expectations have never been higher for the Eagles QB. Yet, everyone knows the drive this guy has and a Super Bowl is in his sights

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire