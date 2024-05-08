'There is not a will for change but there are doubts'

Editor of United We Stand Andy Mitten says Erik ten Hag "has had to put up with a lot" since joining Manchester United and should be given six months under the new ownership to try and turn things around.

Following Monday's thrashing by Crystal Palace, there have been serious doubts over the Dutchman's position at the club and whether Sir Jim Ratcliffe will replace him at the end of the season.

But Mitten believes "there are a couple of factors that are benefitting him" and keeping him in his role.

"People can see the injuries are a reason for him struggling so much," said Mitten on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily Podcast. "There is also not a will for change because we have had so many.

"The club can not go through history changing the manager every two years in the hope they will be better.

"The fans have been patient, especially at matches, and very supportive. Fans have absolute doubts over his position and it is a totally legitimate question to pose whether he is the right man for the job.

"But he has had to put up with a lot. The ownership issued dragged on longer than initially thought. Pressure affects a manager too. Maybe Ineos will put more faces forward to answer the club questions because it is basically just Ten Hag and his players at the moment.

"Some people say get rid now, some at the end of the season. I am more open to seeing how things go under the new structure and see where we are in six months. If it is still not working at that point then they have a decision to make.

"He is a good coach. He is not naturally charismatic but he wants to do the job and see it out.

"It is a complex situation but at the moment the mood is on the floor."

