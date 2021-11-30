If not the CFP, where is Ohio State going bowling? Here are the Big Ten bowl game tie-ins

Ohio State football’s loss to Michigan, the first time that has happened in 10 years, damaged the Buckeyes’ College Football Playoff hopes in 2021.

To make the playoff, Ohio State would would have to have several, likely very unrealistic, things to happen during conference championship weekend.

However, if something crazy did happen, and Ohio State did make the top four, it would play in either the Cotton Bowl or the Orange Bowl (the two national semifinal games) on Dec. 31.

The national title game is Jan. 10.

But it’s very unlikely two-loss Ohio State makes the field given their losses to Oregon and Michigan.

So, if not the CFP, where could Ohio State be going in bowl season?

Well, as members of the Big Ten Conference, we can at least narrow it down.

Here are the Big Ten bowl game tie-ins.

Big Ten bowl game tie-ins

Rose Bowl vs. Pac-12: Big Ten Champion goes here if not in the College Football Playoff, or highest-ranked Big Ten team Vrbo Citrus Bowl vs. SEC Outback Bowl vs. SEC SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl vs. Pac-12 TransPerfect Music City Bowl vs. SEC New Era Pinstripe Bowl vs. ACC Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Big 12 Redbox Bowl vs. Pac-12* Logistics on the Redbox Bowl TBD Quick Lane Bowl vs. MAC Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs. Pac-12

*Big Ten alternates with the SEC between the Las Vegas and Duke’s Mayo bowls over six seasons. Las Vegas is 2021, 2023, 2025, Duke’s Mayo is 2020, 2022, 2024

When is the 2022 Rose Bowl?

If Michigan beats Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game, Ohio State could return to the historic, "Granddaddy of them all," the Rose Bowl.

If Iowa loses to Michigan, the Buckeyes and Michigan State will be the top options for the Rose Bowl. Ohio State beat Michigan State 56-7 this season.

As it stands now, most college football bowl projections have Ohio State playing in Pasadena.

college football victory - GRIFFIN'S TROPHY -- All-American Archie Griffin , whose 45-yard final period touchdown run closed out Ohio State's scoring in the 42-21 Rose Bowl victory in 1974 against the USC Trojans, holds the game ball he was presented in the dressing room. Coach Woody Hayes is at left. Other Ohio State players are Rick Middleton (32) and Kurt Schumacher (72). Columbus Dispatch file photo

The Rose Bowl will be Jan. 1 and will kickoff at 5 p.m.



The last time Ohio State played in the Rose Bowl

Ohio State last played in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2019. It was Urban Meyer's final game as Ohio State coach.

The Buckeyes beat Washington 28-23. Dwayne Haskins was named the MVP of the game.

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer salutes fans after his final game as Ohio State's football coach, a 28-23 win over Washington in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2019.

If not the Rose Bowl, where could Ohio State play?

The belief is that if Michigan wins the Big Ten Conference, the Wolverines would be selected to the College Football Playoff. Which likely means Ohio State could be selected to the Rose Bowl if the Buckeyes are the next highest ranked Big Ten team on Dec. 5, the day the final CFP rankings are revealed.

However, Iowa will go to the Rose Bowl if they upset Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game. And Michigan, with a second loss, could be left out of the CFP.

If Michigan wins the Big Ten but not get the CFP nod, the Wolverines would go to the Rose Bowl.

So what does this mean for Ohio State?

It means Ohio State could be sent to the Citrus Bowl or the Outback Bowl, the No. 2 and No. 3 tier Big Ten Bowl games. Both are New Year's Day bowl games.

When are the Citrus and Outback bowls?

The Citrus Bowl, the No. 2 bowl game tie-in for the Big Ten, is in Orlando at Camping World Stadium. It kicks off at 1 p.m. Jan. 1.

Northwestern beat Auburn last season 35-19.

The Outback Bowl, the No. 3 bowl game tie-in for the Big Ten, is noon Jan. 1 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Mississippi defeated Indiana 26-20 last season.

Which Big Ten teams are bowl eligible?

Here are the Bowl eligible (six wins) teams in the Big Ten:

Big Ten East:

Michigan (11-1)

Ohio State (10-2)

Michigan State (10-2)

Penn State (7-5)

Maryland (6-6)

Big Ten West:

Iowa (10-2)

Wisconsin (8-4)

Minnesota (8-4)

Purdue (8-4)

