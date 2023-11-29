Not bad for a freshman: Heady Malik Muhammad is making the most of his chances at Texas

It wasn’t the physical, fearless style of play that made the Texas coaches and players confident that freshman cornerback Malik Muhammad could suddenly step into a starting role one snap into last Friday’s game against Texas Tech.

It wasn’t the elite speed he showed as a high school track standout at South Oak Cliff that eased any concerns on the sideline, or the ball skills that led to 24 pass breakups and five interceptions while playing three varsity seasons for the Golden Bears.

“It’s just his mindset,” Texas linebacker David Gbenda said. “Malik is a very mature-minded freshman. He’s just so smart; he’s one of those younger guys who is always prepared.”

Texas cornerback Malik Muhammad intercepts a ball intended for Texas Tech wide receiver Jerand Bradley during last Friday's 57-7 win at Royal-Memorial Stadium. Muhammad, a freshman, stepped in after an early injury to Ryan Watts and helped the defense hold Tech to 88 yards passing.

The 6-foot, 181-pound Muhammad certainly looked prepared when he replaced starting cornerback Ryan Watts, who reaggravated a back injury on the first play from scrimmage in the 57-7 win over Texas Tech. Muhammad broke up a pass to Coy Eakin on his second play and followed that up by giving the Red Raiders’ sideline an earful. On Tech’s next possession, he leaped into the air and outwrestled Jerand Bradley to pull down his first career interception.

“After the first play, he just came out there and he balled,” linebacker Jaylan Ford said. “He's been practicing like that ever since he's gotten here. I think he's just got a great mentality and he's got a great work ethic, and I think he's going to have a bright future.”

That future arrived early for Muhammad and eight other true freshmen who have played in at least five games, which burns their possible redshirt seasons. He’s been a regular part of the rotation at cornerback along with Watts, Terrance Brooks and Gavin Holmes while racking up 24 tackles and three pass breakups.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers goes against Muhammad every day in practice, and he says the freshman plays with a savvy that belies his age.

“He's a high-IQ player, and that's always tough to play against,” he said. “And he’s got amazing ball skills. He knows what to do when he has the ball in his hands.”

On Monday, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said Watts remains “day-to-day” and could miss Saturday’s Big 12 title game against Oklahoma State. If that means Muhammad gets a start for a Longhorns’ team seeking its first conference title since 2009, so be it, said Sarkisian.

“Manny (Muhammad) has played a good amount of football for us this year,” he said. “I think we've done a good job of trying to rotate that secondary, whether it's the safeties or the corners and making sure a lot of guys are getting their opportunities to play. Manny Muhammed has steadily improved as the season’s gone on, and we're seeing a pretty good version of him right now.”

Based on how he looked against Texas Tech, Muhammad seems at his best playing a pressing, man-to-man defense that throttled Texas Tech’s offense. The Red Raiders had just 88 yards passing in the game, the fewest by any Texas foe this season. According to Pro Football Focus, Muhammad graded out with an 88.2 rating in pass coverage against Texas Tech, which ranked second among all Big 12 cornerbacks last week.

“Malik stepped it up big time when we needed him to,” said Jahdae Barron, Texas’ star nickel back. “He showed some toughness. It seems like he's really comfortable pressing. I feel like that's his strength, playing aggressive like that. He’s a strong young kid, and he had a hell of a game for us.”

Sarkisian credited Muhammad with having “a really high football IQ,” which allows him to effectively play everything from press to off the line of scrimmage to zone. But Sarkisian did say Muhammad’s ability to jam a receiver at the line of scrimmage then smother him downfield could be his best attribute.

“He is a highly competitive guy, and he provides a lot of competitive spirit and plays the game with some emotion,” Sarkisian said. “Inevitably for him, when he can play at the line of scrimmage and he can play a physical brand of football, I think that's best suited to him.”

Saturday's game

No. 7 Texas (11-1) vs. No. 20 Oklahoma State (9-3), 11 a.m., AT&T Stadium in Arlington, ABC, 1300

Freshmen with experience

The transfer portal limits the accuracy of any roster predictions, but Malik Muhammad looks like a contender to start next season since Ryan Watts will likely explore his professional options. How does 2024 look for the other eight freshmen who played at least five games?

Anthony Hill Jr., LB: A regular member of the rotation, Hill looks primed to step into a lead role since Jaylan Ford, David Gbenda and Jett Bush are all seniors.

CJ Baxter, RB: The starter at the beginning of the season, Baxter looks ready for a big role regardless of whether the injured Jonathon Brooks returns or leaves for the NFL.

Johntay Cook II, WR: With starters Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell and Jordan Whittington all expected to test the NFL, Cook could step into a starting role despite limited playing time.

Derek Williams, DB: A key member of the rotation at safety, Williams seems likely to make a push for a starting spot.

Tre Wisner, RB: The special-teams standout may factor into the rotation in a deep RB room.

Liona Lefau, LB: Another special-teams star, Lefau could be needed in a LB corps thinned by graduation.

Jelani McDonald, DB: The stalwart on special teams will try and work his way into the rotation at safety.

DeAndre Moore Jr., WR: Moore has had less snaps than Cook, but the blue-chip recruit may have to step into a starting role.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Freshman Malik Muhammad picking off his opportunity for Texas Longhorns