Nostalgic Chelsea fans should think twice - Jose Mourinho return would be a disaster

Sunday was, by any measure, a grim day at the office for Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino. For the second game running, Pochettino watched on as his side shipped four goals, although this time the opponents were not league leaders Liverpool but mid-table rivals Wolves.

It may go down as the afternoon when the fanbase turned on Pochettino and, to make matters worse, afterwards the wife of senior player Thiago Silva appeared to call for him to be sacked. “It’s time to change,” Belle Silva wrote on X. “If you wait any longer it will be too late.” She has since apologised for the post.

To be fair, Mrs Silva could have been referring to any number of changes desperately needed at Chelsea — perhaps she wants a return to a back-three for tonight’s FA Cup fourth-round replay at Aston Villa — but, as Pochettino knows only too well, when the chips are down, the manager’s head is usually the first to roll. “Nobody is safe,” he acknowledged after the game.

There were also isolated chants during the match for Roman Abramovich and Jose Mourinho — Chelsea’s former owner and two-time former manager, respectively — as supporters harked back to a more successful era, which has never felt so far away.

If Chelsea feels toxic now, imagine the club after a few months of Mourinho

If Pochettino heard the pocket of fans singing for Mourinho, it must have stung a little. He already knows how it feels to be sacked and replaced by Mourinho after being succeeded by the Portuguese overnight at Tottenham in 2019.

Mourinho is out of work after being sacked by AS Roma last month and Chelsea’s co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali might be desperate or foolish enough to consider him, particularly given the shortage of obvious alternatives to Pochettino out there.

Stranger things have happened, anyway. It should not need saying that a third coming of the Special One would be a disaster. If Chelsea feels toxic now, imagine the club after a few months of Mourinho, whose powers are not what they were, working with Mykhailo Mudryk, Axel Disasi and the rest of Chelsea’s callow squad.

Evoking the Abramovich era is an easy stick for supporters to beat Boehly and Pochettino, and if most fans do not want Mourinho himself, then many yearn for a manager like him: an established trophy-winner who will be ruthless with this group of players in a way that they perceive Pochettino is not. It does not get any easier for Pochettino and tonight’s FA Cup replay presents the Argentine with another unflattering comparison in the form of Villa boss Unai Emery.

Some fans have called for Mauricio Pochettino to be sacked (PA)

The Spaniard transformed Villa with remarkable speed after succeeding Steven Gerrard in October 2022 and Pochettino’s critics at Chelsea can point to Emery’s work — as well as Ange Postecoglou’s job at Spurs and Gary O’Neill’s success at Wolves — as evidence that Pochettino should be doing more to improve his squad.

There is something in that but Pochettino remains way down the list of people to blame for his club’s malaise and dismissing him would not get to the root of Chelsea’s myriad problems. Boehly, the self-proclaimed disruptor, has turned a Champions League-winning squad into a mid-table rabble and left the club in a precarious position financially. That said, Pochettino was high on Villa’s shortlist to replace Gerrard but had little interest in the job. In ignoring opportunities like Villa and choosing to join Chelsea, in spite of the many red flags, Pochettino made his bed.

Chelsea’s season is not beyond redemption and if they beat Liverpool in the League Cup Final on February 25, it will put a different complexion on the campaign.

As the pressure mounts, though, Pochettino increasingly feels in danger of following Graham Potter and Frank Lampard in becoming another manager chewed up and spat out by Chelsea under their current ownership, his reputation damaged and his pride wounded.