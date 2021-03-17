Nosebleed Seats Podcast: Cowboys fans feel assaulted by lack of FA moves

K.D. Drummond
·1 min read
Should fans of the Dallas Cowboys be upset that the club, despite creating a fair amount of salary cap space, have not been players in the early throes of free agency? On Tuesday’s Nosebleed Seats show on 105.3 The Fan, we discussed the team’s philosophy over the tampering portion of pre-free agency that saw players make their way to new teams across the league, but none to Dallas.

The ones Dallas got to? Not necessarily household names. But free agency is far from over. A discussion on whether or not it’s best to be frugal and never get burned big or to go ham and risk catastrophic results in trying to get glorious victory. Can the defense really improve if the club doesn’t bring in big-name veterans?

Finally, the most important thing that happened on Tuesday was it being National Chip Day. The reigning champ? Tune in.

