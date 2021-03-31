Nosebleed Seats Podcast: 17 games, Cowboys free agency woes, call (it) Tyrone

The NFL finally got their wish on Tuesday when they approved a 17-game regular season schedule. Should fans be fired up about the addition or does it change the landscape of how we wrap our brains around Jeff Fisher’s holy grail of 8-8? The Patriots are on tap for the Cowboys, check out there full slate of opponents here.

In other news, the Cowboys signing of Damontae Kazee has some fans excited but it sure does smell like the same old, same old out of the front office. Tyrone Crawford’s retirement has him getting flowers from fans, but that contract still sticks in my craw. Listen to the hottest takes on these topics plus the big top-10 draft trades on Friday and more when I joined the Nosebleed Seats on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday.

