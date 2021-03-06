Nosebleed Seats: Jaylon a Cowboys casualty? Best CBs in FA, non-exclusive Dak tag

The Dallas Cowboys have let it be known linebacker Jaylon Smith is likely safe when it comes to their quest to create salary cap space for the 2021. Is it the right move? Is it a permanent stance or can circumstances like a draft haul change their minds after June 1? The Cowboys are in need of a cornerback, desperate need. If they look to free agency who are some of the top names they should target?

If the club can’t reach an agreement with quarterback Dak Prescott in the next few days, would the non-exclusive franchise tag in order to get compensation from another team be the right move? Finally, what’s the best method to get your body clean, soap or wash, rag or loofa? The important questions get answered on my latest appearance on the 105.3 The Fan Nosebleed Seats show. Have a listen.





