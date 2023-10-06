Nose tackle Gio Paez on Badgers' run defense: 'It's not up to the standard.'

MADISON – Ask members of Wisconsin’s defense to evaluate the unit’s work stopping the run this season and you’ll likely get short, blunt answers.

“It’s not up to the standard,” nose tackle Gio Paez said.

Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson agreed.

“Oh yeah, 100%,” he said.

The Badgers (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) enter their game at 11 a.m. Saturday against visiting Rutgers (4-1, 0-1) No. 8 in the league and No. 43 nationally in rushing defense (118.2 ypg).

To be fair, those numbers aren’t unsightly.

“It’s not like there is an overconcern,” head coach Luke Fickell said.

However, from 2015 through last season UW limited foes to fewer than 100 rushing yards per game in every season but 2018. UW’s defense that season was hampered by injuries to three key defensive linemen.

Minus that season, UW held foes to an average of 93.2 yards per game. If you include the 2018 season, the average is only 101.0 yards per game.

“The run game comes down to everyone being clear on their job,” inside linebacker Maema Njongmeta said, “and consistently executing for 60 minutes.”

Starting with Rutgers, Badgers set to face only three teams with a potent rushing attack

Of the remaining eight teams left on UW’s regular-season schedule, only three are ranked in the top 70 nationally in rushing offense.

Rutgers is No. 5 in the Big Ten and No. 27 nationally in rushing offense at 195.2 yards per game.

Iowa, again dysfunctional on offense under the direction of coordinator Brian Ferentz, is No. 13 in the Big Ten and No. 104 nationally at 107.0 yards per game. The Hawkeyes visit UW on Oct. 14.

Illinois, which hosts UW on Oct. 21, is No. 10 in the Big Ten and No. 73 nationally at 148.2 yards per game.

Ohio State, which visits UW on Oct. 28, is No. 9 in the Big Ten and No. 72 nationally at 149.0 yards per game.

Indiana, which hosts UW on Nov. 4, is No. 12 in the league and No. 112 nationally at 108.8 yards per game.

Northwestern, which visits UW on Nov. 11, is last in the league and No. 118 nationally at 98.0 yards per game.

Nebraska, which visits Madison on Nov. 18, has bolstered its running game since inserting Heinrich Haarberg at quarterback in Week 3. The Cornhuskers lead the Big Ten and are No. 13 nationally at 209.0 yards per game.

Minnesota, which hosts UW on Nov. 25 and has won the teams’ last two meetings, is No. 5 in the league and No. 32 nationally at 193.2 yards per game.

Through four games, UW has limited foes to 1 yard or less on 20 runs. However, opponents have ripped off 21 runs of at least 10 yards.

Fickell noted this week that UW and teams across the country are getting burned on third-down runs.

UW has given up just three runs of 10 or more yards on third down this season, however. Of the other 18 runs, nine have come on first down and nine have come on second down.

“Obviously, we can’t point fingers,” Paez said. “We all have to do our jobs at levels. These first three or four games have been heavy pass – Air Raid. Tempo.

“This is going to be our first test of really running that rock.”

UW defenders must slow tailback Kyle Monangai and quarterback Gavin Wimsatt

Rutgers relies on tailback Kyle Monangai and quarterback Gavin Wimsatt to power the running game.

Monangai averages 5.4 yards per carry and 94.2 yards per game. He has six rushing touchdowns. Wimsatt averages 4.6 yards per carry and 37.4 yards per game. He has four rushing touchdowns.

“We’ve got a great opportunity this week against a team that runs the ball nine times out of 10,” Peterson said. “So, we’re excited for the challenge and excited to get out there and show that we can stop the run.

“Their quarterback can run. He is a big, solid guy. You’ve got to tackle him like he is a running back. He is fast, too. We’re going to have take both of those guys into consideration.”

Fickell noted the biggest issues remain leveraging the ball properly and tackling, particularly in the open field.

Both were issues in the victory over Purdue. The Boilermakers rushed for 194 yards, an average of 6.3 yards per carry. They had nine runs of 10 yards or more.

“Based off our last game we missed too many tackles,” safety Preston Zachman said. “I know we still got the win, but how can you get better from even that game and how can we continue to get better for the rest of the season. I think that’s been a big point of emphasis.”

None of the four teams UW has faced so far is ranked in the top 80 nationally in rushing offense. Purdue has the best ranking, at No. 82.

“We worked hard last week.” Paez said of the practices during the off week. “Coach Fickell says he believes we got better last week. We’ve just got to keep stacking days.

“We’ve just got to make it happen. I’m going to do my best to anchor down that middle, be disruptive and make plays.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: UW defenders vow to improve team's run defense