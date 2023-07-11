Nos. 7, 48 Xfinity Series teams fined for lug-nut violations at Atlanta

NASCAR competition officials fined two Xfinity Series teams Tuesday for lug-nut violations after last weekend’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

RELATED: Xfinity Series schedule | Weekend schedule: New Hampshire

The No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet (driver Justin Allgaier) and the No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevy (driver Parker Kligerman) were each found with one unsecured lug nut in inspection after Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 250. As a result of the safety violation of Section 8.8.10.4a in the NASCAR Rule Book, crew chiefs James Pohlman (No. 7) and Patrick Donahue (No. 48) were each fined $5,000.

Kligerman finished eighth in the Atlanta event, notching his third top-10 finish in the last four races. Allgaier, who has one Xfinity Series victory already this year, placed 17th.