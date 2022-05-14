Nos. 22, 31 fail inspection multiple times at Kansas; crew members ejected

The Nos. 22 and 31 cars of Joey Logano and Justin Haley, respectively, failed pre-qualifying inspection multiple times Saturday at Kansas Speedway.

Both teams will lose a crew member and pit selection following qualifying, but will retain their qualifying positions after each car passed on the third time through the inspection station. No. 22 Team Penske car chief Jerry Kelley and No. 31 Kaulig Racing car chief Jaron Antley were chosen by the teams for ejection from the 1.5-mile speedway.

This story will be updated if there any more issues before Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 (3 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, Sirius XM).