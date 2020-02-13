Nos. 22, 24 Duel-winning cars pass post-race inspection

The Bluegreen Vacation Duel races-winning cars of Joey Logano (No. 22 Team Penske Ford) and William Byron (No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet) passed post-race technical inspection Thursday at Daytona International Speedway with no issues.

Both machines were found to be compliant with the NASCAR Rule Book following the twin 60-lap qualifying races.

With post-race teardown complete, the race results are official.

RESULTS: Duel 1 | Duel 2

This is the second year of a post-race process to bring a more timely approach to inspection for all three NASCAR national series. Competition officials announced last February that thorough post-race inspections would take place shortly after the checkered flag at the track instead of midweek at the Research & Development Center.

Those inspections come with a stiffer deterrence structure that includes disqualification for significant rules infractions — “a total culture change,” said Steve O‘Donnell, NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer. Prior to the 2019 season, race-winning teams found in violation of the rules were penalized with post-race fines, points deductions and/or suspensions, but victories were allowed to stand.

NASCAR will still inspect cars and parts at the R&D Center as needed, but the more comprehensive at-track inspection will take priority.