Norwood's big day leads Concord past Lakeland

Noah Norwood had a triple, his first career homer and drove in five runs on Saturday to lead the Concord baseball team to an 11-4 victory over Lakeland.

Garrett Stewart had four hits and drove in three runs for Concord, while senior Braeden Messenger recorded his 100th career hit with a first inning double.

On Friday night, the Minutemen scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to beat Jimtown, 7-6.

Messenger got a save in the game and also had three hits.

Brodey Weaver had a big game on Saturday to lead Elkhart to a 10-6 victory over Culver Academy.

Weaver had three hits and drove in four to lead the Lions to the win.

JT Tabor picked up a save and added two hits to lead Northridge to a 6-5 win over Mishawaka in Northern Lakes Conference play.

The Raiders scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning to take a 6-3 lead, before Mishawaka scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning, before Tabor shut the door.

LJ Bevier hit a pair of homers and drove in four runs to lead Elkhart Christian to a 14-4 victory over Hamilton.

Bevier also had a double for the Eagles, while Preston Stutsman, Grayson Graham and Isaac Hurt added multiple hits in the game.

The Elkhart softball team beat Concord 11-1, behind a three-hitter from Anna Knight.

Bailey Harris-Rogers had a big day for the Liosn with three hits, a pair of doubles and three RBI's. Fionna Topolski and Natalie Smith each had a pair of hits for Elkhart.

Addi Knisely and Rachel Humbarger combined on a two hitter to lead Northridge to an 11-0 win over Marian.

Junior Rielyn Goodwin had two hits, drove in three runs and stole three bases to lead the Raiders.

In girls soccer action, Chloe Baker had a pair of goals and added an assist, to lead Edwardsburg to a 3-0 victory over Dowagiac.

------------

BASEBALL

CONCORD 11, LAKELAND 4

Concord;103;102;4;—;11;13;0

Lakeland;001;003;0;—;4;6;0

Braeden Messenger, Myles Jones (3, W), Braylon Yoder (6, S); Miller, Holbrook (2), Williams (3).

Concord: Hits: Garrett Stewart 4, Noah Norwood 2, Messenger 2. 2B: Messenger, Emanuel Rosa. 3B: Norwood. HR: Norwood. RBI: Norwood 5, Stewart 3.

CONCORD 7, JIMTOWN 6

Concord;200;020;3;—;7;8;2

Jimtown;150;000;0;—;6;11;1

Brock Whalen, Joey Haugher (2, W), Braeden Messenger (7,S); Dalton Cook, Beau Kaler (7, L).

Concord: Hits: Messenger 3. RBI: Emanuel Rosa 2.

Jimtown: Hits: Christman 4, Brandon Smith 2. 2B: Smith. HR: Smith. RBI: Smith 3.

ELKHART 10, CULVER ACADEMY 6

CMA;001;000;5;—;6;7;3

Elkhart;108;010;x;—;10;8;1

Rakan (L), Grundbert (3), Tennyson (3); Quinn Rost (W), Brady Kelly (5), AJ Scott (5).

Elkhart: Hits: Brodey Weaver 3, Carson Pollard 2. 2B: Weaver. RBI: Weaver 4.

NORTHRIDGE 6, MISHAWAKA 5

Northridge;000;001;23;—;6;7;1

Mishawaka;100;001;12;—;5;8;5

Collin Yoder, Kam Radeker (W, 7), JT Tabor (8, S); DeBroka, Johns (8, L).

Northridge: Hits Tabor 2, Luke Mann 2; 2B: Brecken Gawthrop, Kaiden Miller. 3B Mann. RBI: Mann 2.

SB ST. JOSEPH 12, NORTHWOOD 3

NorthWood;000;120;0;—;3;6;3

St. Joseph;111;261;x;—;12;13;1

Mason Bogan (L), Nathan Shrock (4) , Shawn Miller (5), Dawson Kemp (5), Landon Perry (6); Tommy Eck (W), Brady O'Connell (6).

NorthWood: Hits: Carson Mashack 2, Connor Reed 2.

ELKHART CHRISTIAN 14, HAMILTON 4

ECA;613;13;—;14;12;1

Hamilton;003;10;—;4;6;3

Hayden Castro, Isaac Badskey (5).

PENN 10, FW SNIDER 0

Snider;000;00;—;0;2;1

Penn;400;42;—;10;12;0

Martin (L), Slaughter (4); Tommy Harringer (W).

Penn: Hits: Morrett 5, Cromartie 2, Pecina 2, Finn 2. 2B: Morrett 2, Cromartie, Pecina, Finn. RBI: Cromartie 2, Hartford 2.

SB. ST. JOSEPH 10, ELKHART 0

St. Joe;000;630;1;—;10;9;0

Elkhart;000;000;0;—;9;2;4

Zielinski (W), Dolniak (5); Brennon Whickcar (L), Brodey Weaver (4).

Elkhart: Hits: Max Shreiner , Becker.

SOFTBALL

ELKHART 11, CONCORD 1

Concord;100;00;—;1;3;4

Elkhart;108;02;—;11;11;1

Anna Knight (W).

Elkhart: Hits: Bailey Harris-Rogers 3, Fionna Topolski 2, Natalie Smith 2. 2B: Harris-Rogers 2, Knight. RBI Harris-Rogers 3.

NORTHRIDGE 11, MARIAN 0

Mishawaka;000;00—;0;2;2

Northridge;406;1x;—;11;10;0

Pratt (L); Addi Knisley (W), Rachel Humberger (4).

Northridge: Hits: Halle Moeller 2, Rielyn Goodwin 2. 2B: Kyla Kauffman. 3B: Moeller. RBI: Goodwin 3, Willow Staley 2. SB: Goodwin 3, Staley 2, Humberger 2.

GIRLS SOCCER

EDWARDSBURG 3, DOWAGIAC 0

Edwarsburg goals: Chloe Baker 2, Vivian Tomas.

Edwardsburg assists: Baker, Shelby Laubach.

Record: Edwardsburg 8-6-1.