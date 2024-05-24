Norwood shutout lifts Wolverines to 3A title

PEARL – East Webster’s offensive machine finally hit a speed bump on Thursday, but it didn’t matter.

That’s because Carson Norwood tossed a shutout, and the Wolverines won the Class 3A state championship with a 2-0 win over West Marion in Game 2 of their series at Trustmark Park.

It’s the program’s fourth state championship and first in nine years.

“I knew if we could find a way to win Game 1 and we have Carson come in Game 2, you almost feel like it’s a lock,” East Webster head coach Blake Hutchinson said. “He’s such a competitor, and he’s got such good stuff.”

East Webster (30-3) had scored 10 or more runs in 10 straight games. Such production was much harder to come by against West Marion starter Kolby Stringer.

The Wolverines eked out a run in the fourth when Kaleb Warnock drove in Briceton Johnson with a single. Two innings later, Johnson reached on a hit-by-pitch, stole both second and third base, and then scored on a wild pitch.

“We pushed through, found a way to score runs,” Norwood said. “But that’s the way of East Webster baseball, we’re going to find a way to score runs no matter what, no matter who pitches, no matter what the team is.”

Norwood (9-0) allowed four hits and had to work out of bases-loaded jams in both the fifth and sixth innings. The senior finished the day with seven strikeouts and three walks, but the biggest stat was West Marion (29-11) stranding nine runners on base.

“I don’t let anything get to me – I try not to, anyways. I knew I was just going to throw strikes,” Norwood said. “Even if they did score a run, I knew we could come back and score and put one right back on them and fight back.”

Warnock went 2 for 3 and was named series MVP. He said that once the Wolverines took the lead, “a sense of relief came over us.”

Stringer (9-1) went the distance for West Marion. He allowed five hits, struck out seven and walked two.

Extra Bases

Big Inning: Johnson singled in the fourth inning, stole second, and then scored on Warnock’s single to left field.

Big Stat: Over 10 playoff games, Warnock batted .452 with 14 RBIs.

Coach Speak: “East Webster’s all about baseball, and they want to win so bad. It’s just so special, the support that we get from the community.” – Hutchinson