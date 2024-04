How are Norwich's play-off rivals feeling? - The Scrimmage

Scrimmage hosts Rob Butler and Chris Reeve were joined by fans from Coventry and Hull.

They discussed which of the three teams will make it to the Championship play-offs.

Coventry supporter Joe Darlow was singing the praises of their manager and former Canary Mark Robins. The Sky Blues face Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Sunday (15:30 GMT):

You can listen to the latest episode of The Scrimmage podcast here.