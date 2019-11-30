Norwich vs Arsenal prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out?

Freddie Ljungberg is the new man in charge of Arsenal... for now: Reuters

Arsenal travel to Norwich City as Freddie Ljungberg takes charge of the club for the first time.

Unai Emery was sacked on Friday after guiding the club to seven successive games without a win - their worst record in over 25 years - and

Daniel Farke's Norwich, however, are finally looking up again after ending a miserable streak of their own with victory against Everton last weekend.

They famously upset Manchester City earlier in the season and will relish the chance to wreak havoc on another Premier League giant at Carrow Road.

Here is everything you need to know about the game:

Team news

Norwich: Jamal Lewis has returned to training following a knee injury, while Todd Cantwell has recovered from a minor foot issue. Alexander Tettey will miss the match due to personal reasons.

Arsenal: Hector Bellerin, David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi all face late fitness tests ahead of the game. However, Sead Kolasinac has been declared fit after a hamstring injury.

Predicted line-ups

Norwich XI: Krul; Aarons, Zimmermann, Godfrey, Byram; Stiepermann, McLean, Trybull; Cantwell, Hernandez, Pukki

Arsenal XI: Leno; Bellerin, Chambers, Sokratis, Tierney; Torreira, Guendouzi; Pepe, Willock, Aubameyang; Lacazette

When is it?

The match is on Sunday 30 November.

When does it kick-off?

The match gets underway at 2:00pm.

How can I watch the match?

The match will be available to watch and stream on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

What are the odds?

Norwich to win: 3/1

Draw: 16/5

Arsenal to win: 3/4

Prediction:

Arsenal are vulnerable and Norwich will relish the chance to take another huge Premier League scalp after upsetting Manchester City in September. Emery's departure may galvanise some members of the squad, however, it could be another testing 90 minutes for the Gunners.

Norwich 2-2 Arsenal