Norwich Tech athlete is first in family to go to college. He'll play at a 'Little Ivy'

NORWICH - For Norwich Tech senior Xavier Jackson, playing college football was only one of his lifelong dreams. Going to college in the first place would also fulfill a wish from a family that has not sent anyone to college prior to him.

Jackson, a talented wide receiver for Thames River football co-op, will realize both goals.

Not only will Jackson become the first in his family to attend college, but he will also study economics and engineering while playing football at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine. Bates, which competes in the New England Small College Athletic Conference, is one of New England's most prestigious academic institutions.

It has not been an easy road from Tech school to a college labeled as one of the eight "Little Ivy League" institutions such as NESCAC schools Wesleyan and Trinity. Not when you consider most Tech school graduates opt for work in their trade directly out of school.

Norwich Tech's Xavier Jackson eyes the end zone in the Crusaders' 28-18 win over Platt Tech last season in Groton.

"A lot of people ask me why don't you get a job and make good money right off the bat," said Jackson, who is a plumbing and heating trade student. "It's tempting to make 25 to 30 dollars an hour or more right out of high school. But I had a dream to play college ball. Plus, I have a goal down the road to run my own business, which is where the college diploma will help me."

If making the jump from Tech school to Little Ivy is daunting, then consider the football aspect. Tech school football has improved, but it is not considered a fruitful breeding ground for college recruiters - an assessment even Jackson can't deny.

"Tech football is just not looked at in the same way as public schools from football-crazy communities," Jackson said. "Thames River has three schools (Norwich Tech, Grasso Tech and St. Bernard), and we don't have the same pep rallies or (booster clubs) that fund programs like public schools. We've had to raise money ourselves through fundraisers for helmets and equipment.

"If you're looking for football pep rallies, tech school is not for you," Jackson said. "But having gone through that - not having what a public school football player gets - I feel it has helped me build character."

Thames River moved from Saturday afternoon games at Norwich Tech to Grasso's turf field with lights and bleachers two years ago. Jackson had made a transition as well with the Crusaders featuring different offensive styles through his career.

During his sophomore season, Jackson put up big numbers. He had over 40 receptions and 800 yards with a pass-first quarterback Jackson Brenek during a 7-3 season. As a junior, Jackson was productive as well with nearly 30 catches for 430 yards and seven touchdowns for the Crusaders' undefeated and Tech school conference championship squad that hosted a state playoff game for the first time in program history.

As a senior last fall, Jackson's receiving statistics took a hit as an injury to the starting quarterback forced him to take over at the quarterback position for much of the Crusaders’ 6-4 campaign. He rushed for a couple of 100-yard games but the Crusader passing game took a back seat with him running the offense and not catching the ball.

Thames River coach Craig Sylvester praised Jackson's character for putting the team first and playing quarterback even though his postseason accolades and personal statistics suffered. It took a postseason combine opportunity at a Wesleyan football camp to get Jackson noticed by recruiters.

"I ran a 4.6 40 there and showed some good route running on post corners and hitch-and-goes," Jackson said. "I caught the eye of the Bates receiving coach who was there. He asked me what my name is and we started talking."

Jackson, who is 5-10, bulked from the 145 range to over 160 pounds since last fall. He chose Bates over Central Connecticut, Plymouth State, UMass-Dartmouth, Wilkes (N.J.) and Wesleyan.

More: Norwich Tech boys volleyball earns first state tourney berth

Jackson has worked on his speed by running outdoor track this spring. He qualified for the state meet in the 100 meters.

"He's a talented and disciplined athlete, a competitor but is also humble," Norwich Tech track coach Heidi DeCosta said.

Jackson admitted he talked about the possibility of transferring from Norwich Tech to his hometown New London High to improve his college possibilities. But ultimately, he wanted to keep his trade work updated and remain. The Norwich Tech community is happy he didn't leave.

More: On the Diamond: Pitching gems highlight big week in baseball, softball

"He brings the best of himself to the classroom, track or football field every day,” DeCosta said. “At practice he sets a tone of positivity that makes others bring out their best. He is a joy to coach."

It all worked out for Jackson, whom Norwich Tech teacher Sarah Minei calls, "a one-of-a-kind kid."

"I'm glad I stayed the course at Norwich Tech," Jackson said. "I got what I wanted - good academics, a trade and a chance to play college football."

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Norwich Tech's Xavier Jackson realizing collegiate dreams