Norwich sack boss Wagner after play-off defeat

David Wagner won 31 of his 75 games in charge of Norwich [Reuters]

Norwich City have sacked boss David Wagner less than 24 hours after their crushing Championship play-off defeat by Leeds.

BBC Sport understands the Canaries have acted following Thursday's 4-0 semi-final second-leg loss which left them facing a third successive season in the second tier.

Arsenal coach Carlos Cuesta is of interest as a replacement having worked with sporting director Ben Knapper when he was loans manager at the Gunners.

Wagner was on borrowed time after Knapper replaced Stuart Webber in November but managed to guide the Canaries to a sixth-placed finish.

An official club statement is expected later on Friday.

The Canaries dropped to 17th in November after a 3-1 home defeat by Blackburn but a fine second half to the season saw them win eight straight home games to earn a play-off spot.

They drew 0-0 with Leeds at Carrow Road in the first leg on Sunday but a dire performance saw the Whites cruise to the play-off final, where they will play Southampton or West Brom.

Wagner, who led Huddersfield to promotion to the Premier League in 2017, was appointed in January 2023, replacing Dean Smith, and eventually finished 13th in the Championship last season.

He failed to reference Knapper during a post-game press conference following the final day 1-0 defeat at Birmingham, despite praising his predecessor Webber for his support.

More to follow.