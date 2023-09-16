Norwich, Horseheads, Elmira, Chenango Forks among Week 2 winners

Braden Hagenbuch rushed 13 times for 177 yards and a touchdown to lead Norwich’s 56-0 victory against visiting Johnson City on Friday night.

The Purple Tornado, which led by 21-0 after a quarter and 35-0 at halftime, gained 21 first downs to JC’s four and outrushed the Wildcats by 376-23.

Steven Dowdall made good on seven of eight passes for 76 yards and two TDs, sprinkling those completions about to four receivers. Mitchell Collins accounted for both receiving touchdowns.

Kaden Downey and Zavier Bucksbee were each credited with four solo tackles for the winners (2-1), who’ll play host to 3-0 Horseheads next weekend.

Blue Raiders roll to 3-0

Horseheads continued its strong start to the season Friday night with a 28-6 victory at Syracuse Corcoran, the Blue Raiders’ third decisive win in three games this season against non-section foes. Horseheads scored 56 points in each of its first two games.

Lucas Mosher led the ground game with 113 yards and a 1-yard touchdown on 25 carries.

Bradock Salisbury contributed 108 yards on nine rushes and scored touchdowns on a 20-yard reception of a Colton Cox throw and 65-yard fumble return.

Finnian Scanlon Shaw chipped in seven carries for 50 yards and Cox ran for a 13-yard touchdown that put Horseheads up 21-6 in the third quarter.

Miles Woodhouse led Horseheads with two catches for 50 yards. Scanlon Shaw caught two passes for 17 yards.

Garvin, Garcia key Elmira win

Elmira’s first win of the season came by a 32-29 score Friday in a back-and-forth contest with host Baldwinsville of Section 3.

Express quarterback Evan Garvin ran for two touchdowns and threw for one. Johnnie Garcia had a touchdown catch and returned a kickoff for a TD. Elmira also got a TD from Daeshaun Harris.

U-E falls to Cicero-North Syracuse

Union-Endicott scored 20 fourth-quarter points in a 42-27 loss to Cicero-North Syracuse at Ty Cobb Stadium.

Cooper Hughes rushed 14 times – one a 46-yarder – for 92 yards and Logan Barnes completed eight of 14 passes for 82 yards for the Tigers, with Qadir Shabazz’s four receptions good for 57 yards and two touchdowns.

Qymani Viera-Powell rushed 7 yards for a third-quarter score, the first for U-E (0-2), which will visit Vestal next weekend.

Chenango Forks back on track

Chenango Forks rolled past host Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour, 40-8, a week after being blanked at home by Windsor.

The Schuyler Storm got 109 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries from Bradley Gillis.

Forks, which produced a balanced 189 rushing yards to go with 133 passing, will visit Oneonta next weekend while the Storm (1-2) plays at Owego.

