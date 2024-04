Norwich City Women defender Millie Daviss has her say on the men's play-off push

Norwich City Women defender Millie Daviss is a lifelong Canary fan.

She's been speaking to BBC Radio Norfolk's Rob Butler about the men's side and their push for play-off glory:

Daviss and her team are unbeaten all season with four games remaining.

The Canaries currently sit second in the National League Division One South East, seven points behind AFC Wimbledon.

City head to Haywards Heath on Sunday (14.00 GMT).