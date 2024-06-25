Norwich City Women appoint new head coach

Norwich City Women's new head coach, Andy Cook [Norwich City FC]

Former Newcastle United first team coach Andy Cook has been appointed head coach of Norwich City Women.

Cook joined The Magpies from Nottingham Forest Women last summer and helped them achieve promotion to the Barclays Women’s Championship - and reach the final of the FAWNL Cup.

He succeeds former full time boss Martin Herdman and interim boss Scott Emmerson at the Norfolk club.

Cook told the club website: "I'm delighted to be here. Looking around the facilities, meeting some of the players and the staff has been brilliant."

Promotion plans

The job advert outlined City’s plan for promotion this season in to tier three of the Women's National league system.

The club is currently in Division One South East, the fourth tier of English women's football.

Norwich City women’s general manager Flo Allen said: "Andy’s coaching philosophy aligns perfectly to our club vision and values and his appointment comes at an exciting stage of our journey, as we continue to evolve and develop."

Cook will officially take charge from 1July.

