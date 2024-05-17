Norwich City sack David Wagner one day after Championship play-off humiliation

David Wagner has paid the price for Norwich's thrashing by Leeds - Getty Images/Robbie Jay Barratt

David Wagner has been sacked by Norwich City, with the Championship club taking immediate action after Thursday night’s play-off debacle.

Wagner’s 16-month reign at Carrow Road has ended following the embarrassing 4-0 defeat by Leeds in the semi-final second leg at Elland Road.

Telegraph Sport understands that Wagner’s position was in doubt for months, despite guiding the club from 17th in November to the play-off places.

Norwich’s sporting director Ben Knapper is targeting a fresh start over the summer and Wagner’s departure will be announced within the next few hours.

Carlos Cuesta, the Arsenal first-team coach, is not understood to be under consideration but Liam Rosenior – surprisingly sacked by Hull City last week – could emerge as an option.

Former Nottingham Forest head coach Steve Cooper has been sounded out but is prepared to bide his time before making his return to the technical area.

Wagner was appointed by Norwich in January last year and endured a frustrating first season as the club finished 13th.

He also suffered a miserable start to this campaign but engineered a remarkable turnaround to finish the season sixth.

Wagner and Knapper’s relationship is said to have been strained at times during the season and the pair will now part company.

