Norwich City: Man charged with assault after Leeds game

The incident happened after the play-off semi-final, first round, at Carrow Road, on Sunday [PA Media]

A man has been charged over an alleged assault after Norwich City's play-off semi-final with Leeds United.

The victim, who is in his 60s, was reported to have been punched outside the ground in Carrow Road on Sunday.

Police arrested two men at the scene and said they believed an object had been thrown, cutting the man's chin.

A 50-year-old man from Horsford, near Norwich, was charged with assault, assault on an emergency worker and possession of Class A drugs.

He has been bailed to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on 7 June.

The club had said in a statement on Sunday that a Leeds United supporter was seen by paramedics at the scene and did not require further medical treatment.

A man in his late teens arrested on suspicion of assault, GBH and a public order offence has been released on bail until July.

Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830