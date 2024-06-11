Norwich City legend Terry Allcock dies, aged 88

Norwich City legend Terry Allcock has died at the age of 88.

The Leeds-born former Canaries inside-forward was renowned for his goalscoring talent in his 11 seasons at Carrow Road, following five years with Bolton Wanderers - including two goals on his debut against Manchester City past the great Bert Trautmann.

In his first full season with the club - 1958-59 - Allcock helped Norwich reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup while a Division Three side.

He scored the most goals in all competitions in a calendar season for Norwich - 37 - and was the winner when the club first awarded a player of the season trophy in 1966-67.

Allcock ended up with a Canaries career haul of 127 goals in 389 games, of which 106 were in the league in 339 appearances, putting him second in the club's all time goal-scoring list - just behind their all time top scorer Johnny Gavin.

He would almost certainly have gone on to break the record. But, for the last five years of his career, he played in a deeper role, at half-back.

In a statement, Norwich said: "The club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Terry Allcock on Monday night.

"He was a key part of the memorable '59ers FA Cup run, when City reached the semi-final for the first time, as a third division side.

"His goal against Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane is fondly remembered by many supporters, while the underdog Canaries also claimed scalps such as Matt Busby's Manchester United and Sheffield United en route.

"The '59ers cup run will always be talked about, but Allcock remained a huge part of the club long after his playing days at Norwich City, turning his hand to coaching until 1973.

"The thoughts of everybody at Norwich City are with Terry’s family and friends at this deeply sad time."

Terry Allcock the cricketer

Allcock also played cricket and made 36 Minor Counties appearances for Norfolk between 1959 and 1975, during a time when the football and cricket seasons barely overlapped.

He also played for Norfolk in a Gillette Cup first round tie against Hampshire at the old Northlands Road county ground, in Southampton, in 1965, when he made 24 batting number five behind former BBC cricket commentator Henry Blofeld and England legend Bill Edrich.

Allcock made a second Gillette Cup appearance against Cheshire at Macclesfield in 1968.

Following the end of his career, Allcock went into the funeral industry and eventually helped run a family firm of funeral directors in Norwich, which was founded in 2002.