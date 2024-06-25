Norwich City Coach Departs, Leicester City Bound

Andrew Hughes has left his role at Norwich City ahead of joining Steve Cooper’s backroom team at Leicester City, according to the BBC.

Cooper was recently given the job at Leicester as the replacement for Enzo Maresca, who left the King Power Stadium to take over at Chelsea.

He is looking to make his mark on the backroom staff at Leicester and made a move for Norwich first team coach Hughes.

Hughes, who worked under David Wagner at Carrow Road, has answered the call and has now departed Norwich.

He steps up to a Premier League club in the shape of Leicester and is joining Cooper’s backroom staff.

It remains to be seen what Hughes’ specific job title at the Foxes will be.

Norwich recently also underwent a managerial change with Johannes Hoff Thorup taking over.

The young Danish boss will have more of a chance to influence the backroom staff with Hughes’ exit and it remains to be seen if he will bring in an ally from his homeland.