Norwich City Coach Being Targeted By Premier League Club

Norwich City could be at risk of losing their set piece coach Andrew Hughes this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

The Canaries have just brought in young manager Johannes Hoff Thorup and he has been shaping his backroom team.

Hughes is currently part of the Dane’s staff and holds the job title of first team coach at Carrow Road.

Hughes is though now in the sights of newly appointed Leicester City boss Steve Cooper.

Cooper has been brought in at the King Power Stadium and will shape the backroom team to his liking over the coming weeks.

He is an admirer of Hughes and is interested in taking him to Leicester.

Hughes has a solid reputation and had interest from another Premier League club in the shape of Brentford.

Losing Hughes, who stepped up from his role as loans manager to a coaching role in January 2023, would be a blow for Norwich this summer.