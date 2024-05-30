Norwich appoint Dane Thorup as head coach

Thorup was appointed manager at FC Nordsjaelland in January 2023 after having first joined as a youth coach [Getty Images]

Norwich City have appointed FC Nordsjaelland manager Johannes Hoff Thorup as their new head coach.

The 35-year-old Dane replaces David Wagner, who was sacked following the Canaries' 4-0 defeat by Leeds United in the Championship play-offs.

Norwich finished sixth in the table under Wagner and his replacement will prepare the Carrow Road club for a third successive season in England's second tier.

Thorup has been in charge of Danish top-flight side Nordsjaelland since January 2023, having been promoted from his role as assistant coach.

He guided them to a second-place finish in 2022-23 to earn a spot in the qualifying rounds of the Europa Conference League.

And in his first full season in charge this term, he took Nordsjaelland to the group stage of the European competition and oversaw a fourth-place finish in the Danish Superliga table.

More to follow.