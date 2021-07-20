Norwegian handball team fined $1,700 for wearing shorts instead of bikini bottoms

The Norwegian women's handball team is facing a steep fine for breaking the dress code and making a statement at the European Beach Handball Championships.

The team showed up for their bronze medal match against Spain wearing shorts, which is against the rules set by the International Handball Federation. Bikini bottoms are required for beach handball.

The European Handball Federation announced the 1,500 euro (approximately $1,767) fine on Monday. Via USA Today, the EHF said that the shorts were "not according to the athlete uniform regulations defined in the IHF beach handball rules of the game." The 10 members of the team were fined 150 euros each.

The Norwegian Handball Federation has backed the team all the way, and has received permission to pay the fine. They also posted a supportive message on Instagram.

The translation, via People:

"We are very proud of these girls who are at the European Championships in beach handball. They raised their voice and told us that enough is enough. We are the Norwegian Handball Federation and we stand behind you and support you. We will continue to fight to change the international regulations for attire so that players can play in the clothing they are comfortable with."

The team's English account posted a message directly from the women's team. While they didn't win their bronze medal match against Spain, they're overwhelmed by the support they've received from all around the world for taking a stand against a "nonsense rule."

