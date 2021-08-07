Norwalk gets first live look against Crestview

Aug. 7—NORWALK — Prior to this year, Saturday would have been a regular practice behind Norwalk High School for the football team.

But with the season moved up one week, the Truckers entertained Ashland Crestview — a successful program from the Firelands Conference — in a controlled scrimmage at Contractors Stadium at the Warren C. Whitney Complex.

"It's nice to go against another team, but as a coach you have to adjust your expectations from what you'd expect to see," Norwalk coach Todd Fox said. "The reality is prior to this year we probably would have done this type of a scrimmage three or four days from now, so our timing would have been a bit better.

"But we were OK with it, we just had to understand to adjust our expectations with what we were going to see," he added. "These are 14-to-18-year old kids out here learning the game who have been practicing as a unit for a few days."

Fox said it was hard to pick out something he liked or didn't like, just for the sheer lack of preparation for what amounted to a glorified practice against another school.

"Selfishly, I would have liked to have seen less errors, and seen less thinking and more reacting," he said. "But the reality is they are going to be thinking too much still, and we're going to be a little slower.

"We weren't going to make the adjustments on the fly today as fast as we will even one week from now, but especially as the season progresses as a whole."

The plan going in was for the Truckers to focus on a few key areas at a time, on both sides of the ball. At times the run game was heavily featured, followed by a series with more passing.

"We felt really good about how our offensive line did and how our running backs looked," Fox said. "A couple sessions we focused in on our passing game and we saw that do well, too. With the scrimmage more controlled and shortened, we'd like to have seen more playing time split at some of the positions.

"But we got better, and that's all you can do with what was basically a practice against another team."

The Truckers will host Shelby at 7 p.m. on Friday (Aug. 13) back at Contractors Stadium. Fox said the goal in the traditional scrimmage that will feature a live half of rules and scoring will be to get the extended looks at certain positions that the team was unable to do on Saturday against the Cougars.

After that, it will be game week as the Truckers open the regular season at 7 p.m. on Aug. 20 at Mansfield Senior. The state playoffs were expanded from eight teams to a 16-team bracket per region by the Ohio High School Athletic Association in the spring.

Norwalk will also host Huron on Aug. 27 in Week 2, giving the Truckers two games before the first day of school begins on Aug. 30.

"I think it was too soon to say someone caught my eye individually today," Fox said. "This team is a unit, and what got my attention is we have a hungry group of kids who want to play, and you can see a lot of kids pushing each other. That's always a great thing to see."