Norwalk falls to Shelby in season opener

Aug. 6—NORWALK — The Norwalk girls tennis team lost all three singles positions in Friday's season-opening defeat to visiting Shelby in a non-league matchup at the Norwalk Middle School courts.

The Truckers picked up both wins in doubles action in the 3-2 setback.

At first singles, Shelby's Grace Mahek defeated sophomore Megan Miller by scores of 6-2, 6-1. Anna Vogt won for the Whippets at second singles over sophomore Sidney Sage (6-0, 6-0), while Sadie Smith defeated senior Aria Beard at third singles (6-0, 6-0).

Winning for Norwalk at first doubles was the team of Dezi Hernandez and Carley Nickoli. The two seniors defeated Mollie Eth and Annie Mahek by scores of 6-1, 6-2. At second doubles, it was senior Brooke Meade and sophomore Kendall Hammersmith teaming up to beat Ally Deane and Ella Biettner by scores of 6-1, 6-4.

Winning junior varsity doubles matches were Maya Phillips and Eva Ott (8-7 (2)); Shyla Gruhlke and Kenzie Smith (8-3); Abby Mozina and Ana Osborn (8-1); Hailee One and Annabelle Ortner (8-2); Gabbi Lesch and Kayla Nolan (8-4); Lilly Reineck and Ellie Ward (8-5); and Madelyn Long and Mary Willis (8-7 (2)). The team of Vivian Hinckley and Zoey Cooper fell, 8-0.

Norwalk is right back in action Saturday morning at the Ashland Invitational before a non-league trip to Port Clinton on Monday.

BOYS GOLF

Willard 163, Margaretta 185

WILLARD — The Willard boys golf team opened with a 22-stroke win over visiting Margaretta on Thursday in an SBC Bay Division match at the Willard Golf Club.

Medalist for the Crimson Flashes was Dylan Thompson with a 36. Bryce Dials and Max Dawson each fired 41s, while Brayden Wyatt shot a 45. Also for Willard, Casey Sallee shot a 47 and Carter Bailey added a 50.

Willard is scheduled to host Plymouth on Monday in a non-league match.