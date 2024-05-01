Norview boys soccer team off to best start in school history

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — When the Norview boys soccer team defeated Maury 1-0 in the second match of the season, players and coaches on the Pilots knew they had a special team.

“It’s been one of our team goals for two or three years,” coach Atherton Koolman said.

The Pilots are now 8-0. Koolman graduated from Norview in 2019, and one of his jobs is to bring together from different cultures and have them play as one.

“We’ve got guys that speak English that are learning Spanish, we’ve got guys speaking Spanish learning English,” Koolman said. “We are always together. The boys will tell you we are always juntos — together in Spanish. That’s our mantra.”

The players on the team have bought into the team mantra and it’s paying off.

“It’s kind of like a mixing pot, America’s dream,” senior Keith Deloach said. “We are all just fighting for a bigger purpose.”

The Pilots have been dominant. Eight wins with five shutouts. They’ve scored 33 goals and have surrendered just three.

“I think this team can go far,” Koolman said. “If you walk into that building there’s no banners for Norview boys soccer and we are trying to be the first to change that.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.