Norvell squares off against long-time friend, Will Hall, as Florida State hosts Southern Miss

One of Florida State football's most familiar opponents makes its way to Tallahassee this Saturday.

Southern Miss and the Seminoles will meet for the 23rd time in history between the two programs. Kickoff is 8:30 p.m. on the ACC Network. (Comcast channel 1325 HD).

While the Golden Eagles are coming off a win themselves, defeating Alcorn State, 40-14, in Week 1, they are well aware of the challenge ahead.

Southern Miss head coach Will Hall went as far as to say that FSU is the best team he's ever coached against.

“We play a tremendous opponent this week. I know y'all are probably going to ask me about them," Hall said. "They are probably the best team I’ve ever coached against. I played Alabama in 2021, and they played for a national title. I think this team’s a little better than them."

"Bama was starting a true freshman quarterback at the time and he was really good. It’s going to be a great challenge for us and a tremendous opportunity.”

What Hall believes makes the Seminoles so good is the team's experience and age, returning 17 starters and their [FSU] domination in the ACC last season.

Hall also complimented FSU head coach Mike Norvell's effort in building the program into a national championship contender.

Sept. 2, 2023 - HATTIESBURG, MS. - Southern Miss Golden Eagles head coach Will Hall reacts to a first quarter touchdown against the Alcorn State Braves at M.M. Roberts Stadium. Photos by Chuck Cook

This isn't the first run-in that Hall and Norvell have had before.

When Norvell was the head coach at Memphis from 2016 to 2019, Hall was an associate head coach/tight end coach for the 2018 season.

The pair have gone back even further than that as they both played against each other in college when Norvell was at Central Arkansas and Hall was at North Alabama.

Chip Long, Hall's college roommate, was Norvell's tight end coach at Memphis and was on the same staff during Norvell's time at Arizona State from 2012 to 2015.

"Mike and I have known each other for a long, long time and I have great respect for him," Hall said.

Norvell also complimented Hall's effort to establish a new culture at Southern Miss and the results Hall has had in doing that. When asked if that familiarity with each other could come into play, whether it be in favor of Norvell or Hall, Norvell said it all comes down to executing their [FSU's] game plan.

"Sometimes you can overthink yourself," Norvell said. "There's a lot of things that we've done and a lot of things that we have a good sense of. For us, it's about going out and executing. There may be a few things that they [Southern Miss] have certain tendencies that we have, but sometimes you can paralyze yourself in trying to out-trick or out-think somebody."

"There's going to be some things we'll have to do to adapt and adjust over the course of the game and go from there."

3 keys to the game

1. Get the offense going immediately

Florida State Seminoles running back Trey Benson (3) gets tackled by a LSU defender as he makes his way down the field at Camping World Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023.

Last Sunday FSU's offense struggled to get going, trailing LSU at halftime. While the Seminoles managed to run away with the game in the second half, the road to victory could've been smoother. Multiple players and coaches said that a faster start from the offense has been a major focus this week.

While Southern Miss did play a weaker opponent than FSU last week, it was up 27-0 by halftime and scored more than once in three out of the four quarters. An early strike from the Golden Eagles on Saturday could cause issues in what is considered to be one of the Seminoles' "easier" games.

Having the offense on the gas early will allow this game to open up a lot more for FSU.

2. Don't get complacent

Sept. 2, 2023 - HATTIESBURG, MS. - Southern Miss Golden Eagles wide receiver Jakarius Caston (1) scores a touchdown on a 16-yard catch against the Alcorn State Braves at M.M. Roberts Stadium. Photos by Chuck Cook

Complacency is the biggest thing that Norvell has been emphasizing throughout fall camp and now into the season, and it's games like these where it comes into play. FSU is a 31-point favorite and has a 96.5 percent chance to win according to ESPN. However, nothing should be expected.

Baylor, Texas Tech and Clemson were all heavy favorites to win in Week 1 and they all lost. Playing a full, complete game should be the focus, and maybe easing up in the fourth quarter if a lead is wide enough.

In college football, anyone can win on any given day. FSU doesn't want to have a repeat of Jacksonville State.

3. Explore depth

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tate Rodemaker (18) talks to his teammates. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Boston College Eagles 44-14 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

There are very few games that FSU will be able to empty the bench, this could be one of them. If the Seminoles are able to build a big enough lead to take starters and big-time players out, we could see some of their younger players take the field and get a look at the future.

One player that will benefit from getting playing time is backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker. This being Jordan Travis's final season, Rodemaker is next in line to take the reins of the program.

This could be his chance to show the FSU faithful how good he is and that the future is in good hands.

Southern Miss players to watch

Offense: Jakarius Caston, Sr., wide receiver

Sept. 2, 2023 - HATTIESBURG, MS. - Southern Miss Golden Eagles wide receiver Jakarius Caston (1) makes a catch while defended by Alcorn State Braves defensive back Napoleon Collier (8) at M.M. Roberts Stadium. Photos by Chuck Cook

Quarterback Billy Wiles threw for 196 yards last week in the Golden Eagles' win over Alcorn State and Caston had more than half of those. Off five receptions, he recorded 104 receiving yards and a touchdown, with a long of 30.

In his past two years at Southern Miss he's recorded over 200 receiving yards each season, nearly pushing 300 in 2022 with 298 receiving yards on the year. Considering the Golden Eagles are only one game into the season and Caston is halfway to 200, this is looking like a big year for him.

He will be a favorable target for Wiles and has proven that he can be dependable early on.

Frank Gore, Jr. – the son of former University of Miami and NFL running back Frank Gore - is also a player to watch out for.

Defense: Jay Stanley, Sr., safety

Sep 3, 2022; Hattiesburg, Mississippi, USA; Liberty Flames running back Dae Dae Hunter (0) runs from Southern Miss Golden Eagles safety Jay Stanley (21) in the second half at M.M. Roberts Stadium. Liberty won in overtime, 29-27. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

While FSU is known for its defensive backs, Southern Miss has a nice piece of its own in the backfield with Stanley. Since transferring from Ole Miss in 2021 he's been a huge piece in the Golden Eagles secondary. Last week against Alcorn State he had two interceptions, complimented by two PBUs and three tackles.

In his junior year, he was named All-America by Action Network and earned All-third team Sun Belt honors with four interceptions, nine pass deflections and 56 tackles. If the offense has a slow start like it did against LSU, Stanley could be an issue for the Seminoles.

History

This is a familiar matchup for both teams as FSU and Southern Miss have faced off 22 times since 1952. The Seminoles own the edge with a 14-8 record and have won the last two meetings in 1996 (54-14) and 2017 (42-13). The 2017 matchup was in the Walk-On’s Independence Bowl.

Southern Miss ranks as the opponent FSU has played the eighth most all-time four games behind Georgia Tech and one ahead of Maryland.

FSU's largest margin of victory over the Golden Eagles was a 61-10 win in 1987. Southern Miss's largest win was 58-14 in 1981.

The Golden Eagles are no strangers to winning as they rank 63rd all-time in victories, standing as one of the stronger Group of 5 teams in the country.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: AP No. 4 FSU (1-0) vs. Southern Miss (1-0)

When/where: Saturday, Sept. 9, 8:30 p.m.; Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Fla.

TV/Radio: ACC NETWORK/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @jackgwilliams on Twitter; @Ehsan_Kassim on Twitter; @JimHenryTALLY on Twitter

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on Twitter @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Familiar foe, Southern Miss, up next for Florida State football in 23rd all-time meeting