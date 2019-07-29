Norv Turner sees fewer snaps, but not fewer touches, for Christian McCaffrey

Last year Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey played 965 snaps of offense, which was by far the most snaps of any running back in the NFL. This year, Panthers offensive coordinator Norv Turner says, that needs to change.

Turner noted that he has coached several running backs who got the ball more than McCaffrey’s 326 touches in 2018, but Turner wants to give McCaffrey a breather more often.

“I’ve had six different guys who have had more than 400 touches. So he’s not even close to some of the guys I’ve been with,” Turner said. “He’s on the field 90 percent of the time. We need to get someone else on the field, but we’re not going to minimize his carries or touches.”

The Panthers didn’t add much to their backfield this offseason, so there aren’t a lot of great options behind McCaffrey on the depth chart. They may take him off the field a little more this season, but it’s also easy to see McCaffrey again leading the NFL in snap count for running backs in 2019.