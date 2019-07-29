Norv Turner: Cam Newton’s doing a good job spreading the ball to everyone

In an interview for this week’s Football Morning in America, Panthers quarterback Cam Newton discussed the changes he’s making to his game in the wake of shoulder surgery.

Newton told Peter King that his approach is “about efficient football that’s gonna win football games” and that he feels increased efficiency will be helped by the group of players around him on the offense. Offensive coordinator Norv Turner was asked about the comments during a media session on Monday.

Turner joked that reporters should “wait ’til it’s third-and-goal on the 5 and he dives over about five guys” before saying Newton’s done a good job of incorporating all the parts of his game.

“Obviously, a part of his game is the physical nature, the running of the ball, making plays in the zone-read stuff, RPOs,” Turner said, via ESPN.com. “We’re not going to take that away from him. He understands he has a lot of talented guys around him. He’s doing a good job in this first five days of spreading the ball to everyone.”

Turner said that Newton’s been “quieter” in practices so far in training camp and backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke attributes that to “a different focus” after the shoulder injury. How that focus will pay off on the field is the biggest question for the Panthers in 2019.