Norton Panthers 2023 high school football preview

Norton coach Glen Kruger expects nothing less than excellence from his Panthers as they look to become three-time reigning Metro Athletic Conference champions this season.

NORTON PANTHERS

HEAD COACH: Glen Kruger, third year (second season in second stint), 13-20

LAST YEAR: 10-3, 6-1

POSTSEASON: Division III, Region 10

RETURNING LETTERMEN

Noah Willig should be a power once again for Norton this season.

IMPACT PLAYERS: Dobbins was a third-team All-Ohio selection last season as a running back. Noah Willig was named honorable mention at defensive back. … Dobbins rushed for 1,618 yards and 20 touchdowns and added two receiving touchdowns. He had 105 tackles, two sacks and added an interception and fumble recovery at linebacker. … Willig had four picks last season and finished with 602 receiving yards, including a school-record 154 yards in Week 5 against Woodridge. … Ford missed the final eight games of his junior season. Expect him to have an increased role in 2023 both on offense and defense.

Norton football: Luke Dobbins among 10 running backs to watch in Summit County this season.

WHAT’S NEW: Tody Tatka graduated and senior Zach Bowman (5-foot-10, 165 pounds) is expected to step in and take over the squad. Andrew Lewis and Russell Duncan will play key roles on offense and should help at linebacker and defensive back, respectively. … The next big lineman at Norton could be Dominic Higgins, a 6-3, 265-pound sophomore who will fill the trenches on both sides for Kruger. … Don’t sleep on Penny and Becker, who return to the offensive line as well.

OUTLOOK: Yes, the Panthers lost a lot, but Kruger fully expects his squad to pick right up where it left off as it looks for a three-peat in the Metro Athletic Conference this season. ... There are 15 returning letterwinners this season. “We hope to lean on our veteran leadership, particularly our returning All-Ohio players in Luke Dobbins and Noah Willig, along with all-district strong safety Buddy Willig,” Kruger said. “Additionally, the return of Jacob Ford will be a huge gain for the Panthers. … Having won or shared the past two MAC titles, we realize the daunting task in front of us in an ever-improving league with a lot of talented players and great football coaches. In order to find success, we will once again have to be an unselfish team and continue to embrace the idea of winning each day in pursuit of our goals.” … The Panthers reached the regional semifinals for the second time in school history last season, although it should be noted that in 1997 only four teams from each region made the playoffs. That made the 2022 playoff run the most successful in school history.

