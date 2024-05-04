NorthWood's tennis team at the top of NLC

NorthWood's girls tennis team clinched a share of the regular season title in the Northern Lakes Conference after posting a 5-0 win over Wawasee on Thursday.

Leading the way for the Panthers were singles champions Britton Jesse, Tatum Evers and Gabriela Poblador.

NorthWood finished 6-1 in the NLC and owns an 11-4 overall record.

In baseball, Keegan Miller collected three hits, including a homer, and drove in two runs to lead Fairfield past Fremont, 6-5, in Northeast Corner Conference play.

Sawyer Ernsberger added two hits and three RBIs for Fairfield.

Falcons head coach Darin Kauffman picked up his 100th career win.

A pair of three-run innings helped lift Jimtown's softball team past Tippecanoe Valley, 9-8, in non-conference play.

------------

GIRLS TENNIS

NORTHWOOD 5, WAWASEE 0

Singles: Britton Jesse def. Mackenzie Hackleman 6-0, 6-0. Tatum Evers def. Molly Beer 6-0, 6-0. Gabriela Poblador def. Makalynn Toumey 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Emery Porter/Kaydence Dumka def. Allison Clark/Kinley Stewart 6-1, 6-1. Maddy Birk/Maggie Steiner def. Zally Guy/Josie Sabin 6-0, 6-0.

Records: NorthWood 11-4 (6-1 NLC).

BASEBALL

FAIRFIELD 6, FREMONT 5

Fairfield;013;000;2—;6;9;5

Fremont;001;020;2—;5;7;0

Owen Garrison (W, 5-0), Cohen Yoder (7, S).

Fairfield: Hits — Keegan Miller 3, Sawyer Ernsberger 2. HR — Keegan Miller. 2B — Sawyer Ernsberger, Michael Slabaugh. RBI — Ernsberger 3, Keegan Miller 2. Runs — Eli Miller 2, Keegan Miller 2.

Records: Fairfield 13-5 (7-0 NECC), Fremont 4-8 (0-5 NECC).

SOFTBALL

JIMTOWN 9, TIPPECANOE VALLEY 8

TV;004;100;3—;8;11;4

Jimtown;230;103;x—;9;12;3

Dalynne Bussard (L).

Tippecanoe Valley: Hits — Dalynne Bussard 4, Kaitlyn Threlkel 3, Mackaylie Costello 2. HR — Costello, Threlkel. 2B — Temperance Caudill. RBI — Threlkel 3, Costello 2. Runs — Costello 2, Threlkel 2, Bussard 2.

Records: Jimtown 10-6, TV 6-7.