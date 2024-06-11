Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers get strong pitching to beat Rox

Jun. 10—ST. CLOUD — Will Whelan and Andrew Baumgart combined on a four-hitter to help the Willmar Stingers break a three-game losing streak Monday night.

Willmar beat the St. Cloud Rox 5-1 in a Northwoods League game before 1,498 fans at Joe Faber Field.

Whelan, a left-hander from Lino Lakes and the University of Minnesota, went the first six innings, allowing two hits and one earned run. He struck out five and walked four.

Baumgart, a left-hander from Willmar and redshirt sophomore at North Dakota State University, went the final three innings for the save. He allowed two hits and no walks, striking out four.

Sam Siegel went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and three RBIs to lead Willmar (7-6). Siegel, from Augustana University, is batting .351 with two homers, 10 RBIs and a .490 on-base percentage in 11 games.

Sawye Smith went 2-for-3 with a run and a stolen base for St. Cloud (6-8).

The teams continue their series at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday in St. Cloud.