Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers start the season well

May 27—WATERLOO, Iowa. — After Willmar broke the Northwoods League record for the most runs scored in a single season last summer, Colton Griffin wasted no time in getting the Stingers on the board in their win over the Waterloo Bucks on Monday.

Griffin lashed a home run off a 1-1 count in the first at-bat of the game to help the Stingers to a season-opening 5-2 victory before 987 fans at Riverfront Stadium.

Yet, for Griffin, his contributions did not end there. The freshman from Stephen F. Austin State University hit into a fielder's choice to score Sam Siegel to extend Willmar's lead to 5-0 in the fourth inning.

Aidan Byrne hit a two-run RBI double and James Whitman scored Byrne with an RBI single in the third inning, giving the Stingers a 3-0 lead. Byrne is a redshirt junior from Minnesota State University-Mankato and Whitman is a sophomore from Biola University.

Sebastian Granados, a redshirt freshman from Grossmont College, earned the win on the mound for Willmar. He allowed three hits and struck out two in four innings.

Willmar native Andrew Baumgart earned the save for the Stingers. The redshirt sophomore from North Dakota State University struck out one and allowed one hit in the ninth inning.

BOLD High School graduate Aidan Elfering got the start for the Bucks, who scored one run each in the seventh and eighth innings. Trenton Snyder scored on a wild pitch and Cooper Mills scored off an RBI single by Zachary Mazoch.

Willmar next plays the Bucks at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday at Riverfront Stadium in Waterloo, Iowa.