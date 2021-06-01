Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers slip in season opener

Jun. 1—BISMARCK, N.D. — The Willmar Stingers held an early edge in the 2021 season opener. But, the host Bismarck Larks scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and three in the eighth to seal the 10-4 Northwoods League victory.

The Stingers led 2-1 through four innings. Gavin Baker drove in Willmar's first run of the season on an RBI single that brought home Jakob Newton. Then in the third, Newton had an RBI single of his own that brought home Carter Howell.

Howell's next trip to home plate was by his own doing as he hit a solo home run in the top of the seventh. Down 10-3, Willmar tacked on one more run in the top of the ninth.

John Klein started the game for the Stingers, striking out six in 4-1/3 innings.

Full statistics from Monday's game were not available at press time.

Willmar and Bismarck will play each other again Tuesday in Bismarck. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Then on Wednesday, the Stingers will have their home opener against the Eau Claire Express. Former Minnesota Twins manager Ron Gardenhire will throw out the first pitch. Game time is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.