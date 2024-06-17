Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers secure sweep at Bismarck

Jun. 16—BISMARCK, N.D. — The Willmar Stingers continued their hot bats into Game 2 of their series against the Bismarck Larks to earn a Great Plains West series sweep on Sunday.

Willmar belted out 16 hits en route to a 15-12 Northwoods League victory over the Larks. The Stingers improve 11-8 in the division. Bismarck falls to 11-9.

Nico Senese and Rhett Stokes led the way. Senese, a sophomore from Georgia Tech, went 4-for-6 with two runs, an RBI and a steal. Stokes, a junior from the University of Nebraska, batted 3-for-4 with three runs, two steals and a walk.

Max Buettenback, Colin Hynek and Gabe Swansen each recorded two hits for Willmar. Hynek had one go for a triple and the other go for a double. Swansen also recorded a double.

Bismarck, which scored nine runs in the eighth, had 11 hits in its comeback effort that fell short.

Willmar goes to Minot, North Dakota, for a four-game road series, which begins at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday and features a Wednesday doubleheader.

The Stingers lashed 20 hits in their victory over the Bismarck Larks in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Max Buettenback and Colin Hynek each hit home runs for Willmar. Buettenback, a freshman from the University of Nebraska, went 3-for-6 with four RBIs and a run. Hynek, a redshirt sophomore from Georgia State University, batted 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs, a pair of runs and a walk.

Gabe Swansen and Rhett Stokes both joined Buettenback with three hits. Swansen, a junior from the University of Nebraska, was 3-for-5 with two runs and a walk. Stokes, also a junior from the University of Nebraska, hit 3-for-6 with a pair of runs and a steal.