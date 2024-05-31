Northwoods League: Stingers strike late to beat Beat Sticks

May 30—WILLMAR — After the seventh-inning stretch, the Willmar Stingers' offense found its groove against the Badlands Big Sticks.

The Stingers put up five runs in the bottom of the seventh to secure a 7-3 Northwoods League victory over Badlands on Thursday at Bill Taunton Stadium.

With the game tied at 1-1, Willmar's big inning got started with an RBI single by Brandon Gonzaga that scored Trevor Winterstein.

The next four runs came with two outs.

Aidan Byrne drew a bases-loaded walk to plate Jack Taxdahl. In the next at-bat, an error at second base allowed three runs to come across.

Gonzaga led Willmar's offense, going 2-for-4 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base. Gonzaga is a junior from Lewis and Clark College in Portland, Oregon.

Kaden Carpenter finished 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and a run scored for the Big Sticks (3-1), a new franchise located in Dickinson, North Dakota. Carpenter is a sophomore from the University of Utah.

Sam Tyrpa was the winning pitcher for the Stingers (3-1). The right-handed junior from Dakota State University struck out four in three scoreless innings of relief.

Willmar is host to the Mankato MoonDogs at 6:35 p.m. Friday at Bill Taunton Stadium.