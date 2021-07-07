Northwoods League: Stingers get a slow second-half start Tuesday

Jul. 7—LA CROSSE, Wis. — The start of the second half of the Northwoods League season got off to a slow start for the Willmar Stingers.

The La Crosse Loggers beat Willmar 10-0, scoring six runs in the first inning before 1,259 fans at Copeland Park.

Three La Crosse pitchers held the Stingers to five hits.

Corey Jackson, a right-hander from Bellevue (Neb.) University, improved his record to 3-1 with six shutout innings. He allowed four hits, struck out 10 and walked four. He has 29 strikeouts and 15 walks in 29 innings and six appearances, posting a 3.72 ERA.

The Loggers stole seven bases, walked eight times and had 10 hits.

Willmar used six pitchers, including Drey Dirksen. Dirksen, a catcher from Willmar and Augustana who started at designated hitter, made his first Northwoods League appearance on the mound Tuesday. He struck out three and didn't allow a hit or run in an inning.

Willmar finished fifth of five teams in the Great Plains West with a 16-20 record in the first half. St. Cloud (24-8) won the division, 10 games ahead of Willmar. La Crosse was second in the Great Plains East at 14-22, 10 games behind Waterloo (23-11).

The first-half division champ earns a berth in the playoffs.

Willmar and La Crosse play again at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday at Copeland Park.

La Crosse 10, Willmar 0

Willmar 000 000 000- 0 5 3

La Crosse 620 101 00x-10 10 1

Hitting — Willmar: Carter Howell 1-3 bb, Daniel Walsh 1-3 hbp, William Hamiter 1-3 bb, Drey Dirksen 1-4, Kaden Hopson 1-4, Brady Hill 0-3 bb ... La Crosse: Chase Davis 0-4 r hbp, Christian Dicochea 3-5 r sb, Michael Dixon III 0-3 r bb-2, Ronald Sweeny III 1-4 r rbi-2 bb sb, T.J. Manteufel 0-4 r-2 bb sb, Kyle Casper 2-4 r-2 rbi bb sb-3, Bill Ralston 2-4 r-2 3b bb sb, Ildefonso Ruiz 2-4 rbi-2 bb, Seth Stroh 0-3 rbi bb sf

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — Willmar: Dylan Matela (L, 0-2) 1 2/3 -1-2-1-3-3, Jack Zigan 1/3-4-6-6-1-1, Sam Malec 2-1-1-1-2-2, Jack Blesch 2-2-1-1-2-1, Dirksen 1-0-0-0-0-3, Hill 1-2-0-0-0-1 ... La Crosse: Corey Jackson (W, 3-1) 6-4-0-0-4-10, Tony Roca 2-1-0-0-0-2, Jon Rice 1-0-0-0-1-0