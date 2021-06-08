Northwoods League: Stingers slay St. Cloud Rox, 4-2

Jun. 8—WILLMAR — The Willmar Stingers now sit atop the Great Plains West Division of the Northwoods League after getting a home win over the St. Cloud Rox on Monday night.

Thanks to a three-run bottom of the fifth inning, Willmar beat St. Cloud, 4-2, at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Down 2-1 going into the bottom of the fifth, Daniel Sayre tied the game with a sacrifice fly that brought home Brady Counsell. Then, the Stingers (6-2) brought home two more runs on back-to-back RBI doubles by Tanner Tweedt and Willmar High School alum Drey Dirksen.

Tweedt, a redshirt freshman from Sacramento City College, finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs, driving in Willmar's first run of the game with an RBI single in the third.

St. Cloud (2-4) jumped on the board in the top of the second when Tyson Fisher drove a Ryan Watson pitch over the fence in center field for a solo home run. The Rox's second run came in the fourth on a sacrifice fly from Nate Swarts.

Watson, a redshirt sophomore from Georgia State, settled in on the mound, striking out five over seven innings for his second win of the year. Logan Schmitt, from Miami University (Ohio) struck out five in two innings of relief to secure his first save of the season.

Collin Romell took the loss for St. Cloud after tossing five innings.

Willmar is back at Bill Taunton Stadium Tuesday to face the Waterloo Bucks, who lead the Great Plains East with a 7-1 record. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Willmar 4,

St. Cloud 2

St. Cloud 010 100 000-2 8 0

Willmar 001 030 00x-4 6 1

Hitting — St. Cloud: Justin Kirby 2-4 r, Jordan Barth 1-4 2b, Tyson Fisher 1-3 hr r rbi bb, Otto Kemp 2-4, Nate Stevens 1-4 2b, Carson Stevens 1-4 ... Willmar: Tanner Tweedt 2-3 2b r rbi-2 hbp, Drey Dirksen 1-4 2b rbi, Brady Counsell 1-2 r bb, Jakob Newton 2-3 r, Carter Howell 0-4 r sb, Daniel Sayre 0-2 rbi bb sf

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — St. Cloud: Collin Romell (L) 5-6-4-4-1-4, Nate Peterson 2-0-0-0-1-4, Connor Barison 1-0-0-0-0-1 ... Willmar: Ryan Watson (W) 7-6-2-1-1-5, Logan Schmitt (Sv) 2-2-0-0-0-5