Northwoods League: Stingers pitchers stymie MoonDogs

Jun. 22—WILLMAR — Ryan Watson and Jacob Webb are both having good seasons for the Willmar Stingers and that continued Monday night.

Watson pitched seven strong innings and Webb closed in the ninth to help lead Willmar to a 2-0 Northwoods League victory over the Mankato MoonDogs before 963 fans at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Watson, a right-hander from Georgia State University, struck out 13 and walked no one, scattering three hits. Watson is now 3-0 with a 1.00 earned-run average. He has 31 strikeouts and one walk in 27 innings. He has allowed 23 hits and three earned runs.

Webb, a right-hander from Miami University of Ohio, picked up his fifth save, striking out three and allowing one hit. For the season, Webb has made eight appearances. In 7-1/3 innings, he has allowed two hits and three walks with no runs, striking out 18.

Sandwiched between those two was Colton Hamman, who threw a scoreless eighth inning. Hamman struck out two and walked one. For the season, the right-hander from Sacramento City College is 1-0 with a 0.77 ERA. In 11 2/3 innings, he has struck out 11, walked four and allowed 11 hits and one earned run.

Jakob Newton and Drey Dirksen led the Stingers offensively. Newton, a right fielder from Florida Institute of Technology, went 3-for-4 with a run. Dirksen, a catcher from Willmar and Augustana University, went 2-for-2 with a walk. Dirksen is now batting .271. Newton is at .306.

Willmar (11-10), which has won three of its last four games, plays at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday at Mankato (12-7).

Willmar 2,

Mankato 0

Mankato 000 000 000-0 4 2

Willmar 000 010 100-2 7 0

Hitting — Mankato: Kole Kaler 1-4, Adam Fogel 2-4, Josh Urps 1-3, Jacob Wilson 0-0 bb ... Willmar: Carter Howell 0-3 r bb-2, Jakob Newton 3-4 r, William Hamiter 1-3 rbi-2 bb, Reid Homan 0-3 hbp, T.J. Curd 0-2 bb-2, Drey Dirksen 2-2 bb, Brady Hill 1-4

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — Mankato: Jonathan Clark (0-1) 6-4-1-1-5-6, Thomas Bruss 1-1-1-1-1-3, Caleb Heuertz 1-2-0-0-0-0 ... Willmar: Ryan Watson (W, 3-0) 7-3-0-0-0-13, Colton Hamman 1-0-0-0-1-2, Jacob Webb (Sv-5) 1-1-0-0-0-3