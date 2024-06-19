Northwoods League: Stingers hold on to beat Hot Tots 13-11

Jun. 18—MINOT, N.D. — A nine-run fourth inning helped the Willmar Stingers hold off the Minot Hot Tots before 649 fans Tuesday night in a Northwoods League game at Corbett Field.

Willmar (12-8) piled up 13 hits and used that big fourth to erase a 4-3 Hot Tots lead.

The Stingers also drew eight walks and were hit by three pitches against four Minot (7-11) pitchers.

For Willmar, lead-off hitter Andrew Sojka went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, a hit by pitch, two runs and three RBIs. The right fielder from Cal State-Northridge had eight home runs in 18 games with the Stingers and is batting .361 with a .472 on-base percentage.

Rhett Stokes and Nico Senese each had three hits for Willmar. Stokes was 3-for-5 with a double, a walk and two runs and Senese was 3-for-5 with a run and three RBIs. Stokes is a second baseman from the University of Nebraska. Senese is a shortstop from Georgia Tech.

Willmar High School graduates Ian Koosman and Andrew Baumgart both pitched for the Stingers, with Koosman earning the victory to improve his record to 3-0. Baumgart threw 2-1/3 innings in relief.

The teams play two Wednesday. The first game is at 9:05 a.m. and the second is scheduled to begin at 6:35 p.m.