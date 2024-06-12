Northwoods League expands into softball

Jun. 12—TRAVERSE CITY — The area's prime-time softball players could have closer places to play summer ball in the near future.

The Northwoods League is expanding its footprint to include softball counterparts in addition to baseball teams across the Midwest.

The league starts play June 15 with four teams, although league chairman Dick Radatz said that will soon expand and might not just include cities that already have baseball teams.

"I'd definitely consider it for sure," Gaylord star and Oklahoma State commit Aubrey Jones said.

The Blue Devils junior currently plays for an elite travel team based in Tennessee, but the Northwoods foray into softball could provide opportunities closer to home for players like her to face top-level competition.

The NWL venture gained traction quickly after LaCrosse Loggers owner Dan Kapanke brought up the possibility only 18 months ago.

"I thought, 'We can't be the first to do this, right?" Radatz said. "It happened pretty fast."

The inaugural four NWL softball teams are the LaCrosse Steam, Madison Night Mares, Mankato Habaneros and Minot Honeybees. The league kicks off June 15 with a game between LaCrosse and Madison. Minot and Mankato face off the following day.

Facilities are often the biggest hurdle, Radatz said.

Radatz doesn't expect everyone with an NWL baseball franchise to operate a softball team, but he said some new cities may only have softball teams, particularly looking at larger markets like Lansing and Grand Rapids.

Radatz has a history in Michigan, playing four years at Albion College and previously serving as an assistant director of operations for the Michigan Special Olympics. His wife, Kathy, played on the first softball team at the University of Michigan and is the NWL's director of softball.

The forecast for a team in Traverse City is cloudy at best, although the prospect seems like a possibility down the road. Currently, there are no imminent plans for a softball equivalent of the Pit Spitters.

"I know there's a lot of creative ways to do it," said Spitters general manager Jacqueline Holm, who played college softball at Texas State University. "We may also have an opportunity to utilize the outfield in a different way and maybe not even touch the baseball diamond. It's something we could definitely scope out if we move in that direction."

Madison added artificial turf for the first time in Warner Park's 42-year history to accommodate softball, installing a portable mound and portable fences. That also gives the team the added option of hosting high school and youth softball tournaments in addition to baseball ones.

Radatz said he expects to double the Northwoods' softball numbers by next summer. Wausau already bought a franchise for the 2025 season and is going to re-turf its entire field.

The Northwoods League is the first for-profit college softball league. There is one in Saratosa, Florida, but the players pay to play in that league, and all games are played at one site.

"I think it'd be a great product out there and for the community," Radatz said of the Traverse City market.

All four current NWL softball teams have artificial turf, like the Pit Spitters. The league's four teams play a 42-game schedule, with 21 home dates.

"Women's sports has taken off in general," Pit Spitters field manager Josh Rebandt said. "It's been really cool. You turn on the TV and you can see women's volleyball, women's basketball. Nebraska volleyball back in the fall, they sold out their football stadium for that outdoor volleyball game. Just in general, women's sports have really taken off, which is cool to see because I have a daughter."

College coaches started noticing freshmen were often ahead of returning players because they were fresh off playing summer travel ball while many veteran players took the summer off to some extent.

"It's exciting as a female in sports looking now into the possibility of where female sports could go and all the amazing incredible athletes that are coming out now," Holm said. "Obviously, we all watched Caitlin Clark and the latest NCAA Tournament and how much fun that was. Women have been cheering on women for a very long time. So we're excited that we have a larger audience now."

The area surely would have plentiful recruits to choose from. With the four existing teams located across the Great Lakes area, not a single player from the Great Lakes State is on any of their initial rosters.

Traverse City Central's Camryn Craig is a Division 1 commit to Dayton. West sophomore Piper Cavanaugh is a highly-rated recruit in her class. Johannesburg-Lewiston senior Jayden Marlatt is headed to Ferris State after a superlative career with the Cardinals.

Then there's Gaylord's current star-studded roster, which boasts eight players who have already committed to college and others drawing the eyes of scouts. The Blue Devils have Aubrey Jones (Oklahoma State), Jayden Jones (Virginia Tech), Alexis Shepherd (Toledo), Braleigh Miller (Ferris), Kennedy Wangler (Ferris), Addison Wangler (Ferris), Hali Lenartowicz (Northwood) and Taylor Moeggenberg (Cornerstone).

TC West grad Brittany Steimel has been mashing at Northwood, and Gaylord's Alexis Kozlowski is already one of the GLIAC's top players as a freshman.

"That's awesome to hear," Pit Spitters player Michael Tchavdarov said. "I believe college softball athletes deserve to play in just as great an atmosphere as we do, and it's cool to see that they're doing that as well."

Turtle Creek Stadium's permanent concrete pitching mound under the artificial turf provides one obstacle. But Holm's idea of starting a softball field in the current outfield and using the warning track as a base line could take the mound issue out of the equation.

Not to mention the different base path lengths and different sized batters' boxes. The cost to reconfigure is something Holm wouldn't speculate on, but said it wouldn't be cheap.

"We are interested in bringing things to the community that the fans want to see," Holm said. "If softball turns out to be one of those things, we'd be happy to welcome that into our gates."

