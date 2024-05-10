NorthWood names Risedorph AD

NAPPANEE — Pending school board approval, AJ Risedorph will be the new NorthWood High School Athletic Director.

Risedorph has been the school’s Dean of Athletics for the past three years and the school’s head baseball coach the last six seasons.

Risedorph replaces Roman Smith, who stepped down in March as the school’s athletic director to pursue an opportunity in the private sector.

“I’m truly honored and humbled to be chosen as the next Director of Athletics,” said Risedorph. “It’s certainly an appointment that I will not take for granted. I’ve been blessed to be led by great athletic directors in Norm Sellers and Roman Smith, whose dedication to our coaches and programs set the high standard for NorthWood athletics. I am committed to upholding and building upon their legacy.”

NorthWood High School Principal Weston Lambert gave his thoughts on the hiring of Risedorph.

“We’re excited to welcome AJ Risedorph as our new Director of Athletics,” said Lambert. “His demonstrated leadership, passion for athletics and commitment to our students make him the perfect fit for this role. We look forward to the continued growth and success of our athletic programs under his guidance.”

Risedorph beat out a pool of over 40 applicants for the athletic director’s job.